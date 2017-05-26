Queens school bus crash sends children to hospital, NYPD says

The crash happened at Rockaway and Brookville boulevards around 11 a.m., police said.

A school bus crash in Jamaica, Queens, sent 17 children to the hospital with minor injuries on Friday, May 26, 2017, police said. Photo Credit: New York Daily News / Marcus Santos

Seventeen children were taken to the hospital after their school bus collided with a box truck in Jamaica, Queens, Friday morning, police said.

The crash happened around 11 a.m. at the intersection of Rockaway and Brookville boulevards, not far from Kennedy Airport. There were 25 children on the bus at the time, according to police.

The children were taken to St. John’s Episcopal Hospital for treatment of minor injuries, they said.

There were no reports of injuries to the bus and truck drivers, who remained at the scene and were cooperating with police, according to an NYPD spokeswoman.

The details of the crash were still under investigation Friday afternoon, but no arrests have been made, the spokeswoman said.