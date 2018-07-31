LATEST PAPER
72° Good Morning
72° Good Morning
News

Four, including 5-year-old, found dead in Queens apartment, police say

The case is being investigated as a possible triple murder-suicide.

A shooting in Astoria left four people, including

A shooting in Astoria left four people, including a 5-year-old boy, dead Monday night, police said. Photo Credit: Theodore Parisienne

By Anthony M. DeStefano and Ellen Yan anthony.destefano@newsday.com, ellen.yan@newsday.com
Print

Four people, including a child, were found dead in a Queens apartment Monday night after officers responded to a call of a male bleeding, police said.

A 5-year-old boy, two women and a man were found fatally shot inside a first-floor apartment on 30th Drive, near 23rd Street, in Astoria at about 8:50 p.m., Chief of Detectives Dermot Shea said outside the building. All four were pronounced dead at the scene, he said.

A gun was found at the scene, and the case is being investigated as a possible triple murder-suicide, officials said.

Investigators have tentatively identified one of the dead, but declined to release the name, Shea said.

Police dogs and officers with long guns descended on the area because it was initially unclear what had happened. Later, police said they were not looking for a shooter on the loose.

By Anthony M. DeStefano and Ellen Yan anthony.destefano@newsday.com, ellen.yan@newsday.com

News photos & videos

Protesters demonstrate Thursday at Federal Plaza in support Immigration protesters say 'families belong together'
For many New Yorkers, a broken elevator or New Yorkers with disabilities continue the push for accessibility
Barbara Aliprantis digs up a generations-old family recipe Cooking Greek octopus stew with grandma Barbara
On Thursday, June 7, 2018, baker Jason Lalima Madonia Bakery shows how to make Napoletano biscotti
Pablo Villavicencio returned home early Wednesday morning after a Pablo Villavicencio returns home
On Tuesday, immigration activists and other supporters of Rally for Hempstead pizza deliveryman