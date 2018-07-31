Four people, including a child, were found dead in a Queens apartment Monday night after officers responded to a call of a male bleeding, police said.

A 5-year-old boy, two women and a man were found fatally shot inside a first-floor apartment on 30th Drive, near 23rd Street, in Astoria at about 8:50 p.m., Chief of Detectives Dermot Shea said outside the building. All four were pronounced dead at the scene, he said.

A gun was found at the scene, and the case is being investigated as a possible triple murder-suicide, officials said.

Investigators have tentatively identified one of the dead, but declined to release the name, Shea said.

Police dogs and officers with long guns descended on the area because it was initially unclear what had happened. Later, police said they were not looking for a shooter on the loose.