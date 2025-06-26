Queens sicko attempts to offer 13-year-old girl $100 for sexual encounter: police

Police in Queens say they are hunting for a child predator who attempted to coerce a 13-year-old girl into a sexual act on Wednesday.

According to police sources, the disturbing incident unfolded along 97th Street and 34th Avenue in North Corona at around 7:35 a.m. on June 25.

Cops say the child was walking to school not far from her home when the sicko approached her and offered her about $100 to engage in a sexual act.

When the victim declined the stomach-churning offer, he attempted to up the price, but she said no again before fleeing. The sicko then followed her before she made her way home and he took off. The girl’s parents immediately called the police.

Police described the perpetrator as being bald and wearing glasses. He was last seen wearing a black shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information regarding this incident can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.