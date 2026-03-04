Queens man charged with slashing neighbor to death in ongoing feud: cops

The neighbor of a Queens retiree who was slashed to death on Tuesday afternoon has formally been charged with his murder, authorities said.

Police said 48-year-old Dimitrios Manessis allegedly killed 75-year-old George Dourdounas on March 3 in a violent, bloody attack that was the culmination of an ongoing feud between the pair, sources familiar with the case said.

The deadly attack occurred at about 1:40 p.m. on March 3 inside an apartment building at 25-75 33rd St. in Astoria.

Officers from the 114th Precinct rushed to the location after receiving a 911 call about an assault in progress. When they arrived, they found Dourdounas, a retired high school math teacher, lying lifeless in the lobby, with multiple slash wounds across his neck.

EMS responded to the location and pronounced the victim dead.

Following an investigation, detectives took Manessis into custody for further questioning. Sources familiar with the investigation report that the two men had an ongoing feud for several years; however, the exact motive for the homicide remains unclear as of Wednesday morning.

Manessis has been charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon, police said.

The 114th Precinct had one previous reported homicide year-to-date as of March 1, according to NYPD records. There had been none to that point in 2025.