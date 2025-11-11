Queens stabbing leaves 21-year-old critical after early morning dispute, police say

The intersection of 83rd Street and Roosevelt Avenue in Jackson Heights, where police say a dispute early Tuesday morning left one man critically injured.

A 21-year-old man is in critical condition after being stabbed during an early morning dispute in Queens on Tuesday, police said.

Officers from the 110th Precinct responded to a 911 call reporting an assault in progress at 83rd Street and Roosevelt Avenue in Jackson Heights at about 4:04 a.m. on Nov. 11, according to the NYPD.

When they arrived, they found the 21-year-old with a stab wound to the chest. A 26-year-old man was also found at the scene with a head injury from what police described as a metal object, possibly a bike lock.

EMS took both men to Elmhurst Hospital. The 21-year-old was listed in critical condition, while the 26-year-old was reported to be in stable condition, police said.

Investigators believe the men were involved in a dispute that escalated into violence and that they may have attacked each other. No arrests have been made.

Police said the investigation is ongoing as they work to determine the primary aggressor in the incident.

The 110th Precinct has recorded 517 assault incidents so far this year as of Nov. 9, down from 713 during the same period last year, police data shows.

Anyone with information regarding Tuesday’s stabbing is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.