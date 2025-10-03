Quantcast
Newspaper cover

Flip through
today’s papers
Newspaper cover

Flip through
today’s papers
Queens

Queens stabbing, house fire leaves woman dead, teen wounded, first responders hurt

Adam Daly & Lloyd Mitchell Posted on
NYPD Officers and NYPD Fire Marshals are investigating the fire and stabbing at 45-18 Smart Street.
NYPD Officers and NYPD Fire Marshals are investigating the fire and stabbing at 45-18 Smart Street.
Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

A man is in custody after a 50-year-old woman was fatally stabbed, a 17-year-old boy was wounded, and a fire was set inside a Queens home Thursday afternoon, police said.

Officers from the 109th Precinct were called just before 3 p.m. to 45-18 Smart St. in Flushing, where they found a 50-year-old woman unconscious with a stab wound to the abdomen and a 17-year-old boy with multiple stab wounds about his body, according to the NYPD.

A fire was also burning on the first floor of the home when police arrived.

Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

The woman, identified as Qiujin Shi, 50, of Queens, was transported to NewYork-Presbyterian Queens Hospital, where she later died of her injuries.

The teen was also hospitalized and was last listed in a stable condition.

At the scene, the block was taped off with swarms of police around the residential home.
At the scene, the block was taped off with swarms of police around the residential home.Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

Authorities said five first responders were treated at local hospitals for injuries sustained while responding to the fire.

The blaze was brought under control at 4:38 p.m., the FDNY said.

Authorities said a 27-year-old man was taken into custody at the scene. His identity has not been released, and charges are pending.

According to police sources, the man in custody lived at 45-18 Smart St, where he is accused of stabbing his mother and brother before setting the house on fire.

About the Author

Related Articles

More from around NYC