Queens stabbing, house fire leaves woman dead, teen wounded, first responders hurt

NYPD Officers and NYPD Fire Marshals are investigating the fire and stabbing at 45-18 Smart Street.

A man is in custody after a 50-year-old woman was fatally stabbed, a 17-year-old boy was wounded, and a fire was set inside a Queens home Thursday afternoon, police said.

Officers from the 109th Precinct were called just before 3 p.m. to 45-18 Smart St. in Flushing, where they found a 50-year-old woman unconscious with a stab wound to the abdomen and a 17-year-old boy with multiple stab wounds about his body, according to the NYPD.

A fire was also burning on the first floor of the home when police arrived.

The woman, identified as Qiujin Shi, 50, of Queens, was transported to NewYork-Presbyterian Queens Hospital, where she later died of her injuries.

The teen was also hospitalized and was last listed in a stable condition.

Authorities said five first responders were treated at local hospitals for injuries sustained while responding to the fire.

The blaze was brought under control at 4:38 p.m., the FDNY said.

Authorities said a 27-year-old man was taken into custody at the scene. His identity has not been released, and charges are pending.

According to police sources, the man in custody lived at 45-18 Smart St, where he is accused of stabbing his mother and brother before setting the house on fire.