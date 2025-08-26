IBX Stop by Stop: Maspeth has small-town charm in America’s most crowded city

A memorial to the victims of the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center.

Nestled within NYC’s 8.5 million New Yorkers, crowded streets, skyscrapers and bumper-to-bumper traffic is Maspeth, a town in Queens that provides residents a reprieve from busting city life. It has quiet, tree-lined residential streets, a village center and a townhall that offers information and services for seniors, students, veterans and others in the community.

Founded in 1642 and named for the Mespachtes, a Native American tribe who lived here, Maspeth is a planned stop along the MTA’s ongoing Interborough Express (IBX) light rail line project. It’s poised to connect Queens and Brooklyn without entering Manhattan—a game-changing route that transit officials say will shorten commutes for thousands of people in both boroughs.

Once it opens, the IBX is slated to depart from its northern-most stop on Roosevelt Avenue, where a change in neighborhoods is clearly noticeable. From the bustling, busy and commercial streets of Jackson Heights, the train will arrive next at Grand Street, one of Maspeth’s main thoroughfares — and one of 19 stops along the 14-mile IBX route.

Although the IBX is years away, it recently entered a project design phase. The MTA sealed the deal on July 30 when the agency’s board approved a $166 million design contract for the massive transit job.

“A complete change of mobility and access for so many people,” MTA Chair and CEO Janno Lieber said at a recent board meeting. “This is a huge deal. The IBX is going to change people’s lives and folks are understandably psyched about it.”

In an area of lush lawns and tree-lined streets, Maspeth has blocks upon blocks of well-kept homes. Many were built in the early 20th century as one- and two-family residences. During the day, many homeowners display the American flag from their porches, a symbol of pride and patriotism that resonates throughout the charming neighborhood.

But the main street — Grand Avenue, where the IBX’s Maspeth stop will likely be — is full of things for New Yorkers of all ages to enjoy. Mom-and-pop retail stores, delicious restaurants and bakeries like the Glendale Bake Shop are neighborhood landmarks that have been staples in the community for years.

One stand-out joint is Iavarone Bros., a small traditional Italian market that residents often frequent. It boasts pre-made dinners, an array of desserts and pastas in an array of shapes, including rigatoni, fusilli and angel hair. (PRO TIP: Do not go there on an empty stomach. There is too much to choose from. This reporter loved the linguini with garlic and olive oil plate.)

Parks and plazas along the IBX in Maspeth

The IBX will likely cross Grand Avenue near 74th Street, where tracks exist for a lightly used freight line. The line abuts Elmhurst Park, which is reminiscent of a “mini” Central Park with sprawling lawns and steep hills that are often used for sunbathing in the summer and sledding in the winter.

Elmhurst Park was once the home to twin 200-foot gas storage tanks. By the mid-1990s, the tanks had become obsolete and were taken down. After an extensive remedial cleanup, the city became the owner and the transition to a park began.

Park caretakers planted an impressive 620 trees and in 2011, the park was opened for all to enjoy, with 6.22 acres of open majestic space became a fun and exciting destination area residents. Amenities include a splash pad with sprinklers, playground, walking and jogging paths, picnic areas, a small soccer field, and restrooms. (PRO TIP: It is a great place for an outdoor workout, complete with running paths and adult exercise equipment, such as a rowing machine and stretching station.)

In the northeast corner of the park is a place for solace and reflection. This is where the Queens Vietnam Memorial is located. It is dedicated to Americans who served in the Vietnam War, a conflict over communism in Southeast Asia that lasted from 1955 to 1975, killing more than 50,000 U.S. soldiers.

A spray of fresh flowers was placed at the granite memorial, which is inscribed with an honor roll of 371 names of those who died, a historical time line, bamboo motif, memorial name and military crests.

More shopping

A short bus ride on a local bus with a stop outside Elmhurst Park, brings passengers just a few blocks from Queens Center Mall and Queens Place Mall on Queens Boulevard.

But once the IBX opens, there will be plenty of shopping available nearby, too. To the east of the train tracks on Grand Avenue are restaurants of so many kinds — including the famous Patrizia’s that features traditional Italian fare.

“I’ve never been there, but this place looks really good,” one woman who was strolling Grand Avenue said to amNewYork about the eatery. “And it looks casual.”

Conserving neighborhood character

While the IBX has massive support from transit officials and some New Yorkers, others are concerned about the project. In Maspeth and nearby communities, including Middle Village and Glendale, residents have expressed concern about how officials will create stops, especially in Jackson Heights, where there is no direct link to the main hub at 74th Street-Roosevelt Avenue station.

Others have described the project as “unnecessary,” as there are already bus lines that serve most of the Queens communities. They also worry about the possibilities of more noise and crowds infiltrating their mostly residential neighborhoods.

Queens City Council Member Robert Holden, whose district includes parts of the IBX route, told amNewYork recently that the project leaves him with more questions than answers.

“They essentially want to change the character of our neighborhood,” the council member said. “We love the fact that we can sit in our backyards and feel the sunshine on our faces. Anything that jeopardizes that, you really have to fight it.”

A walk through Maspeth shows that the neighborhood character is, in fact, strong in the values of hard work, patriotism and family.

P.S. 58 on Grand Avenue is known as the School of the Heroes, built in 2002 to honor the memory of firefighters, police officers, emergency medical technicians and others who responded to the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center.

And at Grand Avenue and 69th Street is the Plaza of Heroes, where a park and monuments are dedicated to 9/11 first responders and World War ll veterans. The monument includes pieces of the former Twin Towers of the World Trade Center.

Maspeth is a town that honors those who served their country and those who lost their lives in that valiant effort. A visit to the neighborhood is worth the trip even before the IBX arrives.