Queens store workers shot by unhappy customer: cops

Detectives are investigating after an unhappy customer shot two store workers in Queens on Saturday evening.

According to police sources, the incident unfolded inside the “Great Savings” store located at 149th Street and Jamaica Avenue in Jamaica just after 5 p.m. on Nov. 15.

Cops say the fuming gunman walked into the store and opened fire on two workers there. One of the workers, a 55-year-old man, took a bullet to his right thigh, while his 34-year-old male coworker was hit in the left side of the chest.

Sources familiar with the investigation say that the shooter had been in the store earlier that afternoon and had argued with both workers over receiving money for a return. When he did not get his way, he left and returned with a gun.

Officers from the 103rd Precinct responded to the shooting. Both victims were rushed to Jamaica hospital, where the older of the pair was placed in stable condition, while the younger man was listed in critical condition. His condition was later upgraded to stable.

Police recovered a firearm at the scene.

No arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation. Cops are continuing to search for the shooting suspect, who was last seen wearing a long-sleeved green shirt and gray sweatpants.

Anyone with information about the case can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

Through Nov. 9, the 103rd Precinct reported just eight shootings year-to-date, down 55.6% from the 18 tallied at the same point in 2024.