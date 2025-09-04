‘Buzzkill’ for Queens street gang: 12 suspects indicted for series of shootings that terrorized neighborhoods

Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz and NYPD Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch announced on Thursday the indictment of 12 alleged gang members who they say for the past year rained down a bullet storm over Southeast Queens.

A dozen reputed street gang members who rained bullets across southeast Queens over a terrifying year have been charged in a major takedown that Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz, Mayor Eric Adams and NYPD Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch announced on Thursday.

Dubbed “Operation Buzzkill,” the effort saw the indictment of 12 alleged members of the Floss Money Ballers gang who terrorized Springfield Gardens, Laurelton, Queens Village, and the Baisley Park Houses in a bloody feud with rival Blitz Gang 4. According to DA Katz, eight of the indicted suspects were cuffed during a police raid on Aug. 28, while the others were already behind bars for other crimes.

The accused street gang members range in age from 18 to 26. None of them are on the streets today, Katz reported at a Sept. 4 press conference in her Kew Gardens office.

“We allege that six out of the 12 of the defendants are actual shooters firing indiscriminately on the streets of Queens County, attempting to kill,” Katz said as she stood in front of a collection of confiscated handguns. “They each face up to 25 years in prison.”

Authorities say the gang war commenced in September 2024 after 18-year-old Akim Cisse was shot dead outside of a Springfield Gardens while he was sitting inside a Nissan Altima. A series of shootings plagued the following weeks and months.

While DA Katz said “but for the grace of God,” no innocent bystanders were struck with bullets, the bloodshed against rival gang members flowed fast and thick.

In one incident, on Jan. 12 at 6:30 p.m. at 142nd Avenue in Springfield Gardens, DA Katz says alleged Floss Money Ballers members Kevson Hankey, Kevin Petit-Dieu and Tahnell Williams lured a rival marijuana deal only for them to open fire on him. The rival was not struck, and nine shell casings were recovered at the scene.

In another incident, on May 10 at 6:10 p.m,. a man was greeting his grandmother for Mother’s Day outside of the Baisley Park Houses in South Jamaica when authorities say Floss Money Ballers member Larry Spencer allegedly opened fire, striking the victim in the back and left arm.

Surveillance video shows the victim instantly collapsing to the ground and remaining motionless. The victim ultimately survived the attack.

“On one occasion, they opened fire from a moving car, striking a gang rival who was assisting his elderly grandmother in a wheelchair in the Baisley Park Houses on Mother’s Day weekend,” Police Commissioner Tisch said. “This investigation includes 10 separate acts of ruthless violence, attempted murders, reckless shootings, gun possession charges and in many cases, repeat offenses. Eight were accused of pulling the trigger in at least two separate shootings.”

Katz stated that these gang members came to prominence after a previous gang takedown in 2023. However, she also warned that others attempting the same this time will also find themselves behind bars.

“If you’re filling that vacuum and you’re part of the gang, we’re coming together, and we’re going to arrest you, we’re going to find you, and we’re not going to allow you to take over the streets of Queens,” Katz said.