LATEST PAPER
70° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
70° Good Afternoon
News

Shooting on subway platform in Queens leaves 1 injured, NYPD says

Police are searching for two suspects, who fled the station on foot, an NYPD spokeswoman said.

A man was shot on a subway platform

A man was shot on a subway platform at 75th Avenue and Queens Boulevard in Forest Hills on Friday, police said.

By Lauren Cook lauren.cook@amny.com @L_Cook865
Print

A man was shot on a subway platform in Forest Hills, Queens on Friday, an NYPD spokeswoman said.

The victim was shot in the leg inside the 75th Avenue-Queens Boulevard station, which serves the E and F lines, around 11:50 a.m., according to police. He was taken to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center and was expected to survive, the spokeswoman said.

Police are searching for two suspects who fled the station on foot in an unknown direction, according to the spokeswoman.

The MTA said F trains are skipping 75th Avenue in both directions as the NYPD investigates the shooting.

Check back with amNewYork for more on this developing story.

Lauren

Lauren joined amNY.com as a news editor in 2016. Previously, she worked as a web producer at CBS New York and News 12.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

News photos & videos

One of the oldest in the country, the A private 6 train, more St. Patrick's Day parade secrets
Ruth Bader Ginsburg turned 86 on March 15, 7 fast facts about Ruth Bader Ginsburg on her birthday
Mayor Bill de Blasio on Thursday announced his Mayor de Blasio unveils new strategy for coastal resiliency project
On Wednesday, a Staten Island man considered a leader of Cops: Reputed Gambino crime family boss shot dead
Former Texas congressman Beto O'Rourke joined the growing Beto O'Rourke enters 2020 presidential race
On Tuesday, Olympic gold medalist Usain Bolt unveiled Bolt Olympic gold medalist Usain Bolt unveils e-scooters