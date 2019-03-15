A man was shot on a subway platform in Forest Hills, Queens on Friday, an NYPD spokeswoman said.

The victim was shot in the leg inside the 75th Avenue-Queens Boulevard station, which serves the E and F lines, around 11:50 a.m., according to police. He was taken to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center and was expected to survive, the spokeswoman said.

Police are searching for two suspects who fled the station on foot in an unknown direction, according to the spokeswoman.

The MTA said F trains are skipping 75th Avenue in both directions as the NYPD investigates the shooting.

