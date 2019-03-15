News Shooting on subway platform in Queens leaves 1 injured, NYPD says Police are searching for two suspects, who fled the station on foot, an NYPD spokeswoman said. A man was shot on a subway platform at 75th Avenue and Queens Boulevard in Forest Hills on Friday, police said. By Lauren Cook lauren.cook@amny.com @L_Cook865 Updated March 15, 2019 1:10 PM Print Share fbShare Tweet Email A man was shot on a subway platform in Forest Hills, Queens on Friday, an NYPD spokeswoman said. The victim was shot in the leg inside the 75th Avenue-Queens Boulevard station, which serves the E and F lines, around 11:50 a.m., according to police. He was taken to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center and was expected to survive, the spokeswoman said. Police are searching for two suspects who fled the station on foot in an unknown direction, according to the spokeswoman. The MTA said F trains are skipping 75th Avenue in both directions as the NYPD investigates the shooting. Check back with amNewYork for more on this developing story. By Lauren Cook lauren.cook@amny.com @L_Cook865 Lauren joined amNY.com as a news editor in 2016. Previously, she worked as a web producer at CBS New York and News 12. Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Comments We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.