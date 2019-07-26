News Suspicious package found in backpack at Queens subway station deemed safe, NYPD says A suspicious device was found in Queens after a man jumped in front of a train, police said. Photo Credit: Theodore Parisienne By Nicole Brown nicole.brown@amny.com @ncb417 Updated July 26, 2019 10:45 AM Print Share fbShare Tweet Email A suspicious item that was found in the backpack of a man who jumped in front of a train in Queens Friday morning was deemed safe, police said. The unidentified man was at the A train 80th Street station on Liberty Avenue in Ozone Park at about 6:45 a.m., when he jumped and was hit by the train, cops said. The man was taken to an area hospital in critical condition, police said. First responders then found what they thought was a suspicious item in the man’s backpack, but it was later cleared. The cylindrical object was a personal item, possibly a thermos, an NYPD spokesman said. Regular A train service was resuming at about 9 a.m. after a partial suspension during the NYPD investigation, the MTA said. Delays were expected. By Nicole Brown nicole.brown@amny.com @ncb417 Nicole Brown is the Internet News Manager at amNY.com, covering local news since 2016. She has written for MSNBC.com and was editor-in-chief of NYU’s Washington Square News. Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Comments We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.