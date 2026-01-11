Queens teen murdered: 17-year-old suspect caught by cops for shocking street slashing, second teen turns himself in

Police have arrested a teenager whom they say is connected to the fatal slashing of a 17-year-old boy across his neck in a stunning Queens, broad daylight attack at the corner of Jamaica Avenue and 76th Street in Woodhaven.

Police have arrested a teenager whom they say is connected to the fatal slashing of a 17-year-old boy across his neck in a stunning Queens, broad daylight attack while a second young man turned himself into cops later on Sunday.

Authorities say both of the suspects has been brought to justice in the Friday afternoon incident that shocked local residents. A 17-year-old male suspect — whom cops have not yet identified — has been charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon. Sources close to the case said the suspect is believed to be the primary aggressor. A second youth, 18-year-old Derek Trejo turned himself into the 108 precinct on Sunday. He was also charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon.

The arrests came the morning after the NYPD released surveillance photos of two teenagers detectives were looking to question.

Stunning video footage circulating online shows the victim, 17-year-old Josue Argudo, running for his life at around 3:45 p.m. on Jan. 9 near the corner of Jamaica Avenue and 76th Street in Woodhaven.

The disturbing tape shows the young assailant catching up to Argudo and cutting his neck. The two boys seem to speak with each other for a few moments before Argudo collapsed.

Officers from the 102nd Precinct responded to the incident. EMS rushed him to Jamaica Hospital, but he could not be saved and succumbed to the critical injury. Argudo was fatally assaulted just three blocks from his home.

The slaying was believed to have stemmed from a verbal dispute at a nearby pizzeria.

The tragic video also had elected officials getting involved and calling on the public to contact police if they recognized the assailants.

“I am heartbroken by the senseless killing of 17-year-old Josue Argudo in Woodhaven. My prayers are with his family during this tragic time. This violence in our community is unacceptable and must end,” U.S. Rep. Nydia Velázquez wrote on social media.