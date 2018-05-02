A fundraiser has been launched to help the surviving family members of a Queens Village fire that killed three people over the weekend.

The Baruch United Sikh Association started the verified GoFundMe page on Tuesday with the goal of raising $50,000 for the Kainth family.

Fundraising organizer Gurleena Singh said members of the Baruch United Sikh Association know family member Karandeep Kainth and they wanted to do something to help.

“The Kainth household treated everyone like family and always tried their best to put a smile on everyone’s faces,” she wrote. “It is our duty as human beings to give them the same love and care that they shared with everyone.”

The fundraiser had already amassed over $27,000 in donations by Wednesday afternoon.

The fire that broke out at the home on 211th Street just before midnight on Saturday claimed the lives of Harleen Kaur, 32, Ragvir Kaur-Kainth, 82, and Pyara Kainth, 87, and left eight others injured.

Some of the family members remained hospitalized on Tuesday, according to Singh.

“We want to help them get back on their feet and support them in this challenging process,” Singh wrote. “We want to be able to alleviate their economic and financial stress while they are recovering in the hospital.”

The cause of the three-alarm fire that destroyed the home, and all of the family’s belonings with it, remained under investigation Wednesday, per the FDNY.