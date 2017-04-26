Queens Village fire victims’ funeral planned for May

The funeral will be held at New Greater Bethel Ministries in Queens Village.

The victims of the Queens Village house fire will be laid to rest on May 6, 2017. Above, the scene at 112th Avenue and 208th Street on Sunday, April 23, 2017. Photo Credit: NYPD

Members of the family who perished in the massive fire in Queens Village on April 23 will be laid to rest next week.

A representative from the New Greater Bethel Ministries in Queens Village confirmed the funeral would be held at the church.

The service will be held on May 6, a representative from City Councilman I. Daneek Miller’s office said.

Two-year-old Chayce Lipford, 10-year-old Rashawn Matthews, 16-year-old Jada Foxworth, 17 year-old Melody Edwards and 20-year-old Destiny Dones were killed in the blaze that destroyed their two-story home on 208th Street.

Maurice Matthews, Lipford’s grandfather and Rashawn Matthews’s father, escaped the house and suffered injuries but survived.

Lipford, Matthews, Foxworth and Dones were all relatives, while Edwards was a family friend.

It was not immediately clear which victims would be laid to rest on May 6.

A GoFundMe fundraising site was set up to raise money for the children’s matriarch.

The cause of the fire in the home on 208th Street remained under investigation, the FDNY said. The fire started at about 2:30 p.m. and quickly spread through the two-story home. It was brought under control about two hours later.