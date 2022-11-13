Quantcast
Queens

Queens woman bound to bedpost and robbed in home invasion

Queens home invasion suspects
The NYPD is seeking three thieves who broke into a Queens house and bound the homeowner while they robbed the place.
Courtesy of NYPD

Cops are looking for the three Queens home invaders who bound a senior woman to her bed while they robbed her last week.

According to police with knowledge of the disturbing incident, two men snuck into a home at around 12:40 p.m. on Nov. 10 on 200th Street and 34th Avenue in Bayside through an unlocked backdoor.

Inside the residence, law enforcement sources said, one of the home invaders brandished a gun and used it to intimidate a 67-year-old victim while demanding she give up her valuables.

Cops said the gun-toting bandits duct-taped the woman’s eyes closed before dragging her upstairs to a bedroom, where they used more tape to bind her wrists to a bedpost.

After she was restrained, authorities said, the thieves worked their way through the premises, making off with a staggering $50,000 in cash, in addition to assorted jewelry. 

Police said the crooks left the woman tied up as they fled the home and ran to a gray four-door sedan with tinted windows in which a third man was waiting for the pair. The vehicle sped away eastbound on 34th Avenue. 

The victim managed to free herself a short time after the robbery when she dialed 911.

Officers from the 111th Precinct responded t o the incident. EMS rushed the woman to North Shore University Hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

Anyone with information regarding this incident can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

