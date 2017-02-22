Queens woman punched outside deli in October dies, NYPD says

The Queens woman Richard Springer allegedly assaulted in October has died, police said.

Eve Gentillon of Jamaica died Saturday, Feb. 18, four months after the assault, cops said. They have since reclassified the assault as a homicide.

Richard Springer, also of Jamaica, allegedly punched Gentillon in the face outside the deli at 107-60 Sutphin Blvd. on Oct. 15 at about 6 p.m., causing her to fall to the ground. She suffered a serious head injury, police said at the time.

Springer was arrested two weeks later on Oct. 31 and charged with robbery and assault.

The medical examiner said the cause of death was complications from traumatic brain injury from blunt impacts.