Queens Zoo’s newborn Pudu belongs to smallest deer species in the world

An adult only measures 12 to 14 inches at the shoulder.

It may only measure six inches high, but this tiny newborn deer is huge on cuteness.

A diminutive southern pudu fawn was born May 12 at the Wildlife Conservation Society’s Queens Zoo, officials there announced on Monday. Pudu, native to Chile and Argentina, are the smallest deer species in the world.

Adults can grow to be as big as 12 to 14 inches at the shoulder. These timid little beasts like to hide in thick vegetation (wouldn’t you, if you were that small?) and their skills include jumping and sprinting.

The Wildlife Conservation Society says the species has been put on a list of vulnerable animals, and that it works to help curb habitat loss.

The male fawn joins two other pudu on exhibit at the Queens Zoo.