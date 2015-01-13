Man beats roommate to death with a hammer in Queens, police say

The pair may have argued about money.

An 18-year-old man was charged Tuesday with beating his roommate to death with a hammer inside their luxury Astoria apartment, police said.

The man, Quentin Capobianco, and his 29-year-old roommate, Jesse Smith, apparently had an ongoing argument, police said. The pair may have argued about money before Capobianco allegedly took a hammer and beat Smith on Monday afternoon, causing severe head trauma, police said.

Police arrived to the 21st Street apartment just before 3:30 p.m. and Smith was taken to Elmhurst Hospital Center where he was pronounced dead.

Capobianco was charged with second-degree murder and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon with intent to use, police said.

Capobianco was awaiting arraignment Tuesday and could not be reached for comment.

The Exo apartment building where the pair lived featured a residents’ lounge with billiards, a fitness center, a landscaped sky lounge and furnished rooftop terrace, according to the building’s website.