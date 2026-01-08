New Yorkers rally in Foley Square after ICE agent shoots woman dead in Minneapolis

Hundreds of fuming New Yorkers took to the streets of Lower Manhattan on Wednesday night to protest an ICE agent shooting a woman dead in Minneapolis.

Demonstrators flooded Foley Square just across the street from 26 Federal Plaza, where masked ICE agents have stalked the hallways of immigration court for much of 2025.

With flowers and picket signs in hand, the crowd held a somber vigil and moment of silence for Renee Nicole Good, who was gunned down by an ICE agent on a Minneapolis street earlier that morning. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem called her a “domestic terrorist” and claimed that Good charged at ICE agents with her vehicle, but viral video contradicts Noem’s claims.

The video appears to show 37-year-old Good blocking the path of federal agents on the roadway with her SUV, though whether the action was intentional is not known. When one agent attempted to open the door of the vehicle, the driver looked to pull away — leading a second agent to draw their gun and fire. She suffered three gunshot wounds before swerving off the road and dying.

The dramatic footage not only reverberated through Minneapolis, but also in the Big Apple, prompting local elected officials and New Yorkers from across the five boroughs to denounce the slaying.

In the hours since the Minneapolis shooting, Hands Off NYC held what it called an “emergency protest” against ICE in Foley Square. One of the participants, Murad Awawdeh, president and CEO of the New York Immigrant Coalition, called ICE “a rogue, lawless agency that continues to sow panic, chaos, and fear” across the country, and called for its abolition.

“Thank you so much for heeding the call and coming out here tonight to stand in solidarity with our brothers and sisters in Minneapolis who are dealing with one of their own who is mercilessly murdered by ICE today,” Awawdeh told the crow. “Accountability has come and gone. They must be abolished moving forward. … We know what keeps our community safe, and it is not mass agents roaming city streets and communities, trying to even push people further into the shadows.”

Many at the rally shared that they feel the killing of Good — a U.S. Citizen — by an immigration officer is an incredibly dangerous and horrifying escalation by ICE that, they fear, could sweep across the nation.

Natalia Aristizabal of Make the Road New York, an immigration advocacy and support group, joined in denouncing the federal agency.

“What happened today to someone who went to support and see what was happening is unacceptable. We know that ICE is terrorizing our communities, that they are abducting family members and separating families, they are arresting US citizens, and now they’re killing our neighbors,” Aristizabal said. “We must not wait for more tragedies to happen, for the government to understand that what the federal government is doing right now with ICE is unacceptable.”

Protesters then took to the streets, marching around 26 Federal Plaza and placing flowers on the ground.

Photo by Dean Moses

