Cops searching for rapist who hid in Gramercy bar bathroom

The attack on a 23-year-old woman happened at the Turnmill Bar on E. 27th St.

Police are still looking for a rapist who attacked a 23-year-old woman in the bathroom of the Turnmill Bar on Saturday night.

The suspect, about 45 to 55 years old, waited for the woman in the bathroom of the bar on East 27th Street. When she walked in, he grabbed her by the throat and raped her at about 7:45 p.m., police said.

The bathrooms at the Turnmill are located in the basement, police said.

A surveillance video taken that same day shows the suspect calmly walking away, wearing dark glasses.

The woman was taken to Lenox Hill HealthPlex for evaluation and treatment.