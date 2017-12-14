Two men are facing up to 25 years in prison after being indicted in the fatal 2015 shooting of Queens-based rapper known as Chinx.

Chinx, whose real name was Lionel Pickens, was killed in a drive-by shooting on Queens Boulevard in Briarwood on May 17, 2015. Antar Alziadi, 27, a passenger in the Porsche driven by Pickens, 31, was critically injured in the shooting.

Queens District Attorney Richard A. Brown said Thursday in a news release that a grand jury had returned a five-count indictment against Jamar Hill, 26, and Quincy Homere, 32, both from Long Island.

The two were awaiting arraignment before Queens Supreme Court Justice Kenneth J. Holder, charged with one count each of second-degree murder, second-degree attempted murder, and first-degree assault and two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, Brown said in a joint statement with NYPD Commissioner James O’Neill.

According to the charges, Homere and Hill followed Pickens from a nightclub performance in Brooklyn, firing a weapon into the Porsche, prosecutors said. Both Pickens and Alziadi “were struck multiple times,” according to Brown.

Both were transported to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, where Pickens was pronounced dead and Alziadi was admitted in critical condition. The status of his recovery was not immediately known.

Authorities did not provide a motive for the shooting and did not say what led them to the suspects.

Pickens was from Far Rockaway and initially gained fame under the name Chinx Drugz, later going by Chinx. He was living in Ozone Park, Queens, at the time of fatal shooting, Newsday reported.

The NYPD said at that time that Pickens and a small group had driven to the Cloud 9 hookah lounge on Union Turnpike in Fresh Meadows, Queens, following a performance at the Red Wolf nightclub in Brooklyn — only to find the lounge was closed, police said.

Police said 12 shots were fired from a 9-mm handgun as Pickens drove in the early morning hours near Queens Boulevard and 84th Drive, with “at least” seven rounds striking the Porsche.

Brown called the shooting “another example of the mindless gun violence plaguing our country,” adding that “a young, up-and-coming musician had his life and career dramatically cut short by a burst of senseless shooting . . . ”

O’Neill said the indictment “shows that the two defendants essentially stalked their victims before shooting them and making a getaway.”

The commissioner said that “through the talent and tenacity of the Queens South detectives, working closely with the office of the Queens District Attorney, they have now been brought back to answer for this violent act.”