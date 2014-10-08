Real estate execs to sleep on NYC streets for a cause

Real estate executives from New York and New Jersey are expected to spend Thursday night on the streets of New York City to raise awareness and funds for homeless youth.

The homeless shelter and advocacy organization Covenant House, which provides shelter for more than 400 young people in 21 American cities daily, is expecting more than 125 for the event, “Sleep Out: Executive Edition.”

“It was one of our board members who came up with the idea that instead of writing a check, we could do a little something more hands-on,” said Tom Manning, Covenant House’s vice president of public relations and marketing.

Starting at 7 p.m., participants will camp outside of Covenant House’s 460 West 41 St. location in sleeping bags on top of cardboard boxes, which the organization will provide.

“It’s interesting to see the reactions of people the morning after. It impacts you more than you think,” said Manning. “It gives everyone a lot of respect for the kids who find their way to Covenant House.”

According to Manning, those who sleep out tend to interact with Covenant House residents, and the event also serves as “a networking thing at the same time.”

The group had raised more than $125,000 as of earlier this week.