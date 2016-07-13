Reduction of HIV infections sees renewed push by New York state

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Wednesday that the state is increasing efforts to reduce the number of new HIV infections to …

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Wednesday that the state is increasing efforts to reduce the number of new HIV infections to 750 by the end of 2020.

The number of New Yorkers with detectable levels of HIV decreased by 10% between 2013 and 2014, according to the New York State Department of Health. What’s more, the number of new HIV infections has hit a record low, falling to fewer than 2,500.

“New York State is leading the fight against HIV and AIDS, and these results display extraordinary progress toward our overall goal of ending this epidemic,” Cuomo said.

The governor also announced that an additional $4 million will be awarded to make pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) more accessible to those at higher risk, and to improve family-centered care for HIV-positive women who are pregnant or are with dependent children.

The funding is part of the “Ending the Epidemic” initiative, which was allocated $20 million in funding. The initiative focuses on identifying people with HIV, providing care and treatment to prevent transmission, and increasing access to PrEP services.

“We are reducing the spread of disease and can look forward to the day when HIV/AIDS is no longer a threat to the health of New Yorkers,” said New York State Commissioner of Health, Dr. Howard Zucker.