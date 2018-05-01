Police were looking on Tuesday for a thief who pillaged a Harlem church last week, taking several religious artifacts, including a more than 200-year-old Bible.

The thief grabbed a gold staff, a Bible from 1810, a chalice, a gold cross and a bronze plaque from the Holy Cross African Orthodox Church on West 129th Street, police said.

The thief broke in to the church by forcing open the front door. The theft was reported on April 26.