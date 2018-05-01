News Religious artifacts stolen from Harlem church, including 200-year-old Bible A gold cross was among the items taken from the Holy Cross African Orthodox Church, police said. Religious artifacts were stolen last week from a Harlem church, police said. Photo Credit: NYPD By Alison Fox alison.fox@amny.com @AlisonFox Updated May 1, 2018 10:32 AM Print Share fbShare Tweet gShare Email Police were looking on Tuesday for a thief who pillaged a Harlem church last week, taking several religious artifacts, including a more than 200-year-old Bible. The thief grabbed a gold staff, a Bible from 1810, a chalice, a gold cross and a bronze plaque from the Holy Cross African Orthodox Church on West 129th Street, police said. The thief broke in to the church by forcing open the front door. The theft was reported on April 26. By Alison Fox alison.fox@amny.com @AlisonFox Alison covers law enforcement and breaking news. She previously worked at The Wall Street Journal, and has a master’s degree from Northwestern University and bachelor’s from the University of Wisconsin at Madison. Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Comments Comments section is temporarily on hold. Here’s why.