Report: Scarlett Johansson pregnant

The actress is reportedly expecting her first child with French fiance Romain Dauriac.

Her turn in “Her” may have been snubbed for an Oscar on Sunday, but Scarlett Johansson might be about to take on an even bigger role: mom.

The actress, 29, is reportedly expecting her first child with French fiancé Romain Dauriac, 31, a journalist.

The two announced their engagement last September, though Johansson has said in the past that they’re still a ways off from tying the knot. “I’m not doing any wedding planning right now,” she admitted on “Good Morning America” earlier this year.

Still, it seems ScarJo has had babies on the brain lately. “I would like to have my own family,” she told The Daily Mail in December.

“I have had a long career,” she added, “so, you know, picking a time to plan a family feels like something that I could do.”

Johansson was previously married to actor Ryan Reynolds; the couple divorced in 2011. A rep for Johansson did not respond to a request for comment.