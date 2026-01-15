Rev. Clinton Miller, beloved Brown Memorial Baptist Church pastor and Brooklyn faith leader, dies at 58

Brooklyn’s faith and civic communities are mourning the loss of Rev. Clinton Miller, a longtime pastor, justice advocate and spiritual anchor whose leadership shaped generations of worshippers at Brown Memorial Baptist Church in Bedford-Stuyvesant and Clinton Hill.

House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries, who represents much of central Brooklyn, marked Rev. Miller’s passing with a heartfelt statement honoring both his personal friendship and the pastor’s far-reaching impact.

“I am deeply saddened by the passing of my dear friend and beloved community leader, Rev. Clinton Miller,” Jeffries said. “My heartfelt thoughts and prayers are with the Miller family and the congregation of the historic Brown Memorial Baptist Church. We mourn with you during this incredibly difficult time.”

Jeffries also credited him with a ministry rooted not only in faith, but in action.

“Rev. Miller was an incredible Pastor whose devotion to ministry was matched only by his dedication to his parishioners and his care for the least, the lost and the left-behind,” he said, describing him as a “principled defender of racial and economic justice who never hesitated to speak up for the disenfranchised.”

Born in Brooklyn, his life followed a path that blended scholarship, service and spiritual calling. He earned a bachelor’s degree in history from Southern Connecticut State University. First, he felt drawn to ministry at the age of 19, according to his biography on the Brown Memorial Baptist Church website. That calling deepened his studies at Yale University, where he trained for the ministry and went on to graduate from divinity school in 1994.

Following seminary, Rev. Miller continued his formation at Harlem’s historic Abyssinian Baptist Church, serving as an intern minister under the Rev. Calvin O. Butts before becoming the church’s youth minister.

In October 2000, he was called to lead Brown Memorial Baptist Church, a role he would hold for the next 25 years. During his tenure, he oversaw major growth, including the construction of a “fellowship hall, renovated its sanctuary and started a community development corporation.” Under his leadership, the church also expanded its commitment to Brooklyn through outreach, education and service initiatives designed to meet both spiritual and practical needs.

Beyond the pulpit, Rev. Miller served on boards including the Harlem and Bedford-Stuyvesant YMCAs and acted as chaplain for the New York Liberty.

Jeffries reflected on the personal losses as well as the public ones.

“I was blessed to stand alongside Rev. Miller through many righteous struggles on behalf of our community and had the high honor of receiving his support during the entirety of my public service journey,” he said. “Through it all, I have relied on his wise counsel, insight and spiritual guidance, for which I am tremendously grateful.”

Tributes also poured in from Brooklyn faith leaders. On Facebook, Rev. Dr. A Louise Bonaparte of Temple of the Good Shepherd Ministries Worldwide wrote, “Our Brooklyn faith community mourns Rev. Clinton Miller, spiritual pillar of Brown Memorial Baptist Church. Pray for his family and church. May we continue his legacy of love, justice, and faith.” Bonaparte recalled a “deep, personal bond” marked by conversations, prayers and mutual respect.

New York State Attorney General Letitia James wrote on Facebook that Rev. Miller “dedicated his life to serving his community in Brooklyn, and his loss will be felt across our city. My heart is with his family, loved ones, and congregation.”

Jeffries added that “Rev. Clinton Miller will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege to know him. May he forever rest in Power.”