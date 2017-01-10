Reward offered in Bronx shooting death of Cindy Diaz

A reward is being offered in connection with the shooting death of Cindy Diaz in the Bronx on Jan. 6, 2017, police said. Photo Credit: Getty Images / John Moore

A $10,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible for the death of Cindy Diaz, 48, who was slain outside a Bronx convenience store Friday night.

Crime Stoppers is offering $2,500, to be paid after arrest and indictment, and the NYPD has put up another $7,500, payable after arrest and conviction.

Diaz, who lived near the East Tremont section of the Bronx, was shot in the chest and arm on Boston Road and taken to St. Barnabas Hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Another victim, an 18-year-old male, was shot in the right bicep and is in stable condition at Jacobi Medical Center.

The investigation is continuing, said a police spokeswoman.