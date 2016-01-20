Ricardo Caceres on Hawaiian Arlines flight to JFK groped seatmate, self: court records

A passenger flying from Hawaii to JFK was charged with inappropriately touching the man sitting next to him before pulling his own pants down and touching himself, according to court records.

Ricardo Caceres was sitting in the aisle seat of the overnight Hawaiian Arlines flight headed to New York from Honolulu when he allegedly leaned over and touched the chest and groin of the man sitting in the middle seat on Jan. 16. He had been drinking, according to court records filed in Brooklyn federal court.

When the man asked Caceres what he was doing, Caceres then allegedly pulled down his own pants and started touching himself, according to the court records.

The victim, whose wife was sitting in the window seat, flagged down a member of the flight crew. They told Caceres to put his clothes back on, and he did, according to the court records.

Caceres was charged with abusive sexual conduct and released on $25,000 bond. An attorney for Caceres did not immediately respond to a request for comment.