Richard Pozo of Queens pulled over outside Holland Tunnel drinking wine, Four Loko: Cops

A Queens man was hopped up on Chardonnay and Four Loko when he was pulled over this weekend after swerving to avoid the walls of the Holland Tunnel, authorities said.

Richard Pozo, 41, was charged with reckless endangerment, aggravated driving while intoxicated, reckless driving, and aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, according to Port Authority spokesman Joe Pentangelo.

He was released without bail during his arraignment on Sunday. An attorney for Pozo did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Police first noticed Pozo at about 8:30 p.m. on Saturday as he entered the Holland Tunnel from New Jersey, almost slamming into the tunnel walls, Pentangelo said. Accelerating and braking his Ford Taurus with Pennsylvania plates “excessively,” Pozo is accused of nearly slamming into several vehicles in front of him.

As he emerged from the tunnel, police turned on their sirens and tried to pull Pozo over. But the Queens man wouldn’t stop, Pentangelo said.

They finally got Pozo to stop, who was allegedly slurring his speech and swaying while standing, when cops blocked his way with a department vehicle. Inside his car, authorities found four empty Sutter Home Chardonnay wine bottles, and an open Four Loko can in the center console.

His blood alcohol level tested at .20, and his driver’s license came back with 14 prior suspensions, Pentangelo said.

Pozo’s next court appearance is scheduled for March 14.