Richmond Hills, Queens, girl strangled to death by stepmother, NYPD says

The child was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency personnel.

Ashdeep Kaur, 9, was found unconscious and unresponsive in a bathtub in a first-floor bathroom of a Richmond Hill home on Aug. 19, 2016, with no apparent signs of trauma, sources said. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Ezra Shaw

The stepmother of a 9-year-old girl has been charged in the child’s murder, police said Saturday.

Shamdai Arjun, 55, was charged with murder by strangulation after Ashdeep Kaur, 9, was found dead in their Richmond Hill home on Friday evening.

Police responded to a 911 call Friday at a multifamily home on 112th Street near 95th Avenue at about 6 p.m. There, they found Kaur unconscious and unresponsive with no apparent signs of trauma in the bathtub of a first-floor bathroom, sources said.

Two families lived at the Richmond Hill home, police said. Neighbors living in the home called police when the child was in the bathroom and not responding for a long time, cops said.

The child was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency personnel.