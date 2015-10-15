Rihanna, Selena Gomez and The Weeknd to perform at Victoria’s Secret show

The yearly Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show is set to get even hotter this year.

The yearly Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show is set to get even hotter this year, with the lingerie giant announcing a musical lineup more suited to a summer festival than a runway show.

Rihanna, Selena Gomez and The Weeknd are all set to perform alongside the catwalk this year, Victoria’s Secret said this week. They join a long list of musicians that have starred at the event — past performers include Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber, Hozier, Ed Sheeran, Justin Timberlake, Katy Perry and Ariana Grande.

Angels returning to the runway this year include Candice Swanepoel, Adriana Lima, Lily Aldridge, Alessandra Ambrosio and Behati Prinsloo. A bunch of newly winged models will be stepping into the spotlight too — expect Elsa Hosk, Jasmine Tookes, Martha Hunt and Lais Ribeiro to soon become household names.

The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show will air Dec. 8 on CBS.