Rikers correction officer killed in Brooklyn; police release video of suspect

Police released video footage Thursday night of the fatal shooting of an off-duty Rikers correction officer in Brooklyn on Sunday.

The officer, Alastasia Bryan, 25, was shot while sitting in her car near East 73 Street and Avenue L in Flatlands around 9:15 p.m. Sunday night, police said. She was found with gunshot wounds to her head and torso and was pronounced dead at the scene, they said.

The video shows a man in dark clothing walk up to Bryan’s parked car and fire multiple times into the driver’s side of the vehicle before running away.

Police also released an image of the gold or tan colored Hyundai Elantra that the suspect fled in, as well as a photo of another male, who they said is a person of interest in the case.

Bryan had been a correction officer at Rikers Island for only one month.