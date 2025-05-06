Rite Aid closing all remaining New York stores after second bankruptcy filing

Rite Aid is closing the rest of its New York stores after long-standing financial issues, according to multiple reports.

The drug store chain, which has 178 still-open stores in the state, filed for bankruptcy Monday — the second time in two years that the company has filed for relief from its creditors.

The first round of employee layoffs is expected to start on June 4. Rite Aid, meanwhile, will work with customers to ensure that their prescriptions are transferred to other pharmacies as the closings take place.

Rite Aid initially filed for bankruptcy back in October 2023 after reporting $750 million in losses during the previous fiscal year. The move resulted in the closure of four New York City store locations at the time. Several other store locations across New York City have closed as a result of ongoing financial strife for the brand.

The pharmacy chain has had its fair share of financial woes in recent years. Many companies faced struggles amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Rite Aid was further hit with several lawsuits for allegedly perpetuating the opioid epidemic.

The chain was up against more than 1,000 lawsuits related to painkillers, mostly from individual plaintiffs, with one damning lawsuit out of Ohio in March 2023 where he Northern District of Ohio sued the company for allegedly filling many opioid prescriptions that it should not have.

Rite Aid leadership also blamed the uptick in post-pandemic thefts for the brand’s ongoing financial troubles.

amNewYork has reached out to Rite Aid for comment, and is awaiting a response.

The following stores currently remain in New York City and Long Island and are set to close:

Manhattan

4046 Broadway

534 Hudson St.

81 1st Ave.

Brooklyn

1631-43 Pitkin Ave.

1679 Bedford Ave

1950 Fulton St.

2064 Mill Ave.

320 Smith St.

3823 Nostrand Ave.

5224 Fifth Ave.

5901 Bay Parkway

6423 Fort Hamilton Pkwy

6900 4th Ave.

7118 3rd Ave.

783 Manhattan Ave.

9302 3rd Ave.

Bronx

2063 Bartow Ave.

21B Knolls Crescent

4159 White Plains Rd.

5825-35 Broadway

950-960 Southern Blvd.

Queens

43-20 Bell Blvd., Bayside

33-01 30th Ave., Astoria

158-02 Union Turnpike, Flushing

3700-06 Junction Blvd., Flushing

85-10 Northern Blvd., Jackson Heights

109-07 101st Ave., Jamaica

165-02 Baisley Blvd., Jamaica

21-25 Broadway, Long Island City

102-30 Atlantic Ave., Ozone Park

245-14 Francis Lewis Blvd., Rosedale

50-15 Roosevelt Ave., Woodside

60-26 Woodside Ave., Woodside

122-02 Liberty Ave., South Richmond Hill

Staten Island

43-68 Amboy Rd.

Long Island

23 Eastport Manor Rd., Eastport

50 Great Neck Rd., Great Neck

391 West Main St., Huntington

18 Indian Head Rd., Kings Park

600 North Wellwood Ave., Lindenhurst

5125 Merrick Rd., Massapequa Park

864 Middle Country Rd., Middle Island

1200 Deer Park Ave., North Babylon

2260 Jerusalem Ave., North Bellmore

961 Port Washington Blvd., Port Washington

168 North Village Ave., Rockville Centre

229 Independence Plaza, Selden

803 Montauk Hwy Unit D, Shirley

82 Nugent St., Southampton

532A Union Blvd., West Islip

210 Post Ave., Westbury

Additional reporting by Aidan Graham & Dean Moses.