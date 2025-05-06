Rite Aid closing all remaining New York stores after second bankruptcy filing

Rite Aid is closing the rest of its New York stores after long-standing financial issues, according to multiple reports.
The drug store chain, which has 178 still-open stores in the state, filed for bankruptcy Monday — the second time in two years that the company has filed for relief from its creditors.
The first round of employee layoffs is expected to start on June 4. Rite Aid, meanwhile, will work with customers to ensure that their prescriptions are transferred to other pharmacies as the closings take place.
Rite Aid initially filed for bankruptcy back in October 2023 after reporting $750 million in losses during the previous fiscal year. The move resulted in the closure of four New York City store locations at the time. Several other store locations across New York City have closed as a result of ongoing financial strife for the brand.
The pharmacy chain has had its fair share of financial woes in recent years. Many companies faced struggles amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Rite Aid was further hit with several lawsuits for allegedly perpetuating the opioid epidemic.
The chain was up against more than 1,000 lawsuits related to painkillers, mostly from individual plaintiffs, with one damning lawsuit out of Ohio in March 2023 where he Northern District of Ohio sued the company for allegedly filling many opioid prescriptions that it should not have.
Rite Aid leadership also blamed the uptick in post-pandemic thefts for the brand’s ongoing financial troubles.
amNewYork has reached out to Rite Aid for comment, and is awaiting a response.
The following stores currently remain in New York City and Long Island and are set to close:
Manhattan
- 4046 Broadway
- 534 Hudson St.
- 81 1st Ave.
Brooklyn
- 1631-43 Pitkin Ave.
- 1679 Bedford Ave
- 1950 Fulton St.
- 2064 Mill Ave.
- 320 Smith St.
- 3823 Nostrand Ave.
- 5224 Fifth Ave.
- 5901 Bay Parkway
- 6423 Fort Hamilton Pkwy
- 6900 4th Ave.
- 7118 3rd Ave.
- 783 Manhattan Ave.
- 9302 3rd Ave.
Bronx
- 2063 Bartow Ave.
- 21B Knolls Crescent
- 4159 White Plains Rd.
- 5825-35 Broadway
- 950-960 Southern Blvd.
Queens
- 43-20 Bell Blvd., Bayside
- 33-01 30th Ave., Astoria
- 158-02 Union Turnpike, Flushing
- 3700-06 Junction Blvd., Flushing
- 85-10 Northern Blvd., Jackson Heights
- 109-07 101st Ave., Jamaica
- 165-02 Baisley Blvd., Jamaica
- 21-25 Broadway, Long Island City
- 102-30 Atlantic Ave., Ozone Park
- 245-14 Francis Lewis Blvd., Rosedale
- 50-15 Roosevelt Ave., Woodside
- 60-26 Woodside Ave., Woodside
- 122-02 Liberty Ave., South Richmond Hill
Staten Island
- 43-68 Amboy Rd.
Long Island
- 23 Eastport Manor Rd., Eastport
- 50 Great Neck Rd., Great Neck
- 391 West Main St., Huntington
- 18 Indian Head Rd., Kings Park
- 600 North Wellwood Ave., Lindenhurst
- 5125 Merrick Rd., Massapequa Park
- 864 Middle Country Rd., Middle Island
- 1200 Deer Park Ave., North Babylon
- 2260 Jerusalem Ave., North Bellmore
- 961 Port Washington Blvd., Port Washington
- 168 North Village Ave., Rockville Centre
- 229 Independence Plaza, Selden
- 803 Montauk Hwy Unit D, Shirley
- 82 Nugent St., Southampton
- 532A Union Blvd., West Islip
- 210 Post Ave., Westbury
Additional reporting by Aidan Graham & Dean Moses.