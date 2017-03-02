Robber attacks women in Queens, striking them in the head, NYPD says

The man has attacked three women, all over the age of 50, police said.

Police released a sketch Wednesday of a man who has assaulted and robbed multiple women in Queens, the NYPD said.

The man has attacked at least three women, all over 50 years old, in the last two months, police said.

In the most recent attack, on Feb. 28 at about 5:45 p.m., the suspect was seen getting out of the driver’s side of a blue four door sedan on Harrow Street, near 71st Avenue, in Forest Hills. He approached a 53-year-old woman from behind, hit her on the head with a blunt object, causing her to fall to the ground unconscious, and stole her purse, cops said.

Weeks before, on Feb. 8, the man attacked an 82-year-old woman on 70th Road, near 110th Street, in Forest Hills at about 5:50 p.m. The woman was also hit on the head with a blunt object and knocked to the ground. Her purse was also stolen, police said.

And on Jan. 18 at about 8:20 p.m., the suspect stole the purse of a 63-year-old woman at the corner of 99th Street and 65th Avenue in Rego Park, police said. In this incident, he displayed a knife and punched the victim in the face, they said.

The 53-year-old and 82-year-old women each suffered lacerations to the back of their heads and were taken to an area hospital in serious but stable condition, police said. The first victim suffered bruising to the face and refused medical attention.

The suspect is described as 6 feet tall and medium build. He was last seen wearing a dark colored sweatshirt.