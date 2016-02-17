Robert Andersen charged in assault on tourist near Staten Island Ferry

A 25-year-old man was charged on Wednesday with punching a tourist who suffered a skull fracture when his head hit …

Robert Andersen was charged with assault, two days after he allegedly attacked 33-year-old William White.

White was attacked after he turned down an offer from a woman to buy tickets to see the Statue of Liberty about 3:30 p.m. on Monday, police said. She walked away, but Andersen then attacked White, police said.

Without saying a word, Andersen allegedly sucker-punched him. White fell and hit his head on the ground, police said. He was taken to Bellevue Hospital Center and treated for a fractured skull.

Attorney information for Andersen was not immediately available.