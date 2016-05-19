Robert McArdle, and his K9 partner, retired from NYPD after almost 35 years

“He’s a happy mush – in his mind he’s never worked a day in his life.”

NYPD Officer Robert McArdle retired Thursday after nearly 245 years of service. That is, in dog years.

McArdle, 59, laid his badge down after almost 35 human years on the force. His partner, Clancy, was also retiring Thursday, and just happened to be a dog. Clancy turned six in March.

“I’ve worked with great cops – and canines – over the years,” McArdle said in an email. “I’m sure Clancy will enjoy his retirement. Besides, he’s a happy mush – in his mind he’s never worked a day in his life.”

McArdle agreed with that sentiment, saying he has had more good days than he could count.

He first joined the NYPD in January 1982 in the 32 Precinct in upper Manhattan. He took up his current post in the Emergency Services Unit Canine Unit in 1997, police said.

He has had three dog partners over the years: Clancy, Baron — his first, and T.C., named after the World Trade Center where they worked together on the pile.

“I’ve had a great run,” McArdle said. “I only hope I’m leaving the Department in a little better off than when I started.”

And while McArdle said he and Clancy will stay in New York for the time being, he hasn’t ruled out moving somewhere a bit warmer with “dry heat – I’m not a fan of humidity.”