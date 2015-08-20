Woman struck and killed by MTA bus in midtown

A 69-year-old woman was hit and killed by an MTA bus as she was crossing midblock in midtown on Thursday, police said.



The woman, Rochelle Wahrman, was walking north across 57th Street, between Broadway and Eighth Avenue, at about 9:40 a.m. when she was hit by the express bus. The X5 bus, which travels from Staten Island to midtown, was driving down 57th Street at the time.



Wahrman, who was from Manhattan, was taken to NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.