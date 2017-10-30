Rockefeller Center’s holiday spirit will be coming from the Keystone State.

Organizers announced Monday that the 2017 Rockefeller Center Christmas tree will come from State College, Penn. The Norway spruce will be cut down on Nov. 9 and arrive in New York two days later.

It will officially be lit for the season during the annual “Christmas in Rockefeller Center” celebration on Nov. 29. Once fully decorated, the tree will be wrapped with more than 50,000 multicolored, energy efficient LED lights and crowned with a Swarovski star.

It will remain on display until Jan. 7, 2018.