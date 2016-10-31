Rockefeller Center Christmas tree hails from Oneonta, New York

The 2016 Rockefeller Center Christmas tree will come from Oneonta, New York.

Rockefeller Center tweeted the announcement on Monday with a photo of the view from atop the giant tree.

“This year’s ‪#RockCenterXMAS Tree comes from Oneonta, NY—& what a view from the top!” the tweet said.

The 94-foot tree will be cut down on Nov. 10 and the lighting ceremony is set for Nov. 30.

The New York City tradition, which includes performances along with the tree lighting, draws in thousands of spectators each year.