Rockettes to perform at Trump’s inauguration

The Rockettes will be kicking for Trump next month.

The Radio City dancers will perform at President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 20, according to The Madison Square Garden Company. Their addition to the event comes as many artists have reportedly declined to perform for the controversial businessman-turned-politician.

“We are honored that the Rockettes have again been asked to perform in the upcoming inauguration festivities,” James L. Dolan, executive chairman of The Madison Square Garden Company, said in a statement, calling them “an original American brand” and “treasured American icons.”

The Rockettes performed at inaugurations in 2001 and 2005, for President George W. Bush. Jackie Evancho, a teen singer who competed on “America’s Got Talent,” will sing the national anthem at the event.