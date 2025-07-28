Ronny Mauricio having a moment with Mets as young infield remains in flux ahead of trade deadline

Jul 27, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; New York Mets third baseman Ronny Mauricio (10) is tagged out at home during the fifth inning against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park.

As the New York Mets finished off their sweep of the San Francisco Giants on Sunday, the depth once again stepped up. Francisco Alvarez had two hits to continue his strong return from Triple-A Syracuse, and Starling Marte had his own pair of knocks. However, the standout was the team’s third baseman, Ronny Mauricio.

Mauricio had his first-career four-hit game on Sunday, hitting a single, two doubles and a homer into McCovey Cove. The infielder also drove in a pair of runs in the win. Playing between second and third base, his bat has heated up after a slow start with the Mets in 2025. Over his last 15 games, he’s batting .295 with two homers, three RBIs and an .890 OPS.

His resurgence comes at a time with the rumor mill buzzing ahead of the Trade Deadline on Thursday, and the Mets may have to address a potential infield logjam to improve their team. Alongside Mauricio, Brett Baty and Mark Vientos have each contributed, but their success has put the Mets in an interesting position with the deadline on the horizon.

After Baty’s slow start to his Major League career, he’s begun to emerge as a regular contributor in 2025. The third baseman boasts a .235 batting average, .710 OPS, 11 homers and 33 RBIs. While the full season numbers may not jump off the page, his bat has been solid over his last 30 games, boasting a .264 batting average, .751 OPS, three homers and nine RBIs, along with providing solid defense at the hot corner all season.

In the case of Vientos, this year has been a struggle after his breakout 2024. In addition to missing some time due to a hamstring injury, he boasts a .226 average, .638 OPS, six homers and 27 RBIs in 73 games. His arm remains strong, but his overall defensive output hasn’t been to the same caliber of Baty, making seven errors to Baty’s four.

Even if Vientos has had a down year, his 2024 proved he can be a part of the team’s future plans. He recorded 27 homers and 71 RBIs last season, totaling an .837 OPS with his performance. In fact, the on-base numbers have gradually started to improve, boasting a six-game hitting streak coming into Monday’s series opener against the San Diego Padres, including a pair of doubles.

However, his last homer came on May 11, and the lack of home run power is something that needs to change in order for him to have success. If he can’t find that form, it’s entirely possible he could be part of a package for a starting pitcher or centerfielder as the team looks to upgrade ahead of Thursday’s deadline. Also probable is one of Baty or Mauricio could be in a possible deal, but nothing has materialized as of Monday.

Regardless of what happens, the Mets have a good problem on their hands. Even if Vientos hasn’t been able to find his 2024 form yet, Baty and Mauricio have stepped up on various ends of the field. The Mets have been able to get all three players time in the spotlight, but with the clock ticking to make a potential trade, the decision becomes a bit harder as Mauricio continues to push the envelope against his fellow infielders.