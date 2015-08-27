Rooftop cottage of East Village building may be going up in smoke

The extent of the damage was not immediately clear.

Flames engulfed the roof of one of New York’s most notable new East Village buildings on Thursday afternoon, authorities said.

The blaze, at 203 East 13th Street, broke out by the building’s penthouse apartment at about 3:41 p.m., and was under control just under an hour later, an FDNY spokeswoman said.

The penthouse, five stories high, has a mini-house on its roof and terraces that feature views of the Empire State Building. The spectacular apartment was recently on the market for more than $4.4 million, according to Corcoran.

