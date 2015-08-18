Rosie O’Donnell’s daughter has been found, is in police custody

Rosie O’Donnell’s daughter, Chelsea, was located on Tuesday after having been missing since last week, a representative for the comedian said Tuesday evening.

O’Donnell’s 17-year-old adopted daughter was in police custody on Tuesday, the comedian’s publicist, Cindi Berger, said in a statement.

“Rosie wants to thank everyone for their help, especially the South Nyack, NY and Barneget Light, NJ police departments,” Berger said.

Chelsea had last been seen leaving her Rockland County home with her 6-month-old therapy dog, Bear, on August 11. The teen suffers from a mental illness, O’Donnell’s publicist, Cindi Berger, said in a statement.

“Chelsea stopped taking her medicine and is in need of medical attention,” O’Donnell wrote on her website earlier on Tuesday.

Police in Nyack, New York had been searching for the teen in Rockland County since Sunday, Aug. 16.

“Chelsea, like millions of people, lives with mental illness,” Berger said in a statement. “It has been a difficult road for Chelsea and her family and they just want her back safe.”