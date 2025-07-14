Rotting dead body found inside parked van in Queens

Police in Queens are looking for answers after finding a heavily decomposed body rotting inside a parked van on Sunday afternoon.

Officers from the 110th Precinct made the grim discovery after responding to a 911 call at 59-21 Calloway St. in Corona at around 3:30 p.m. on July 13.

Upon arriving at the scene, cops located the body inside a parked white van outside a nearby spa and a parking lot.

Police sources said the body was that of an unidentified man; the remains were heavily decomposed, and it appeared the man had been living out of the vehicle prior to his demise.

Responding EMS units confirmed the man’s death. Police have not yet released his identity. The body was transferred to the Medical Examiner’s for an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

Sources familiar with the incident indicated there were no preliminary signs of foul play, and the man’s death does not appear to be suspicious at this time.

The investigation, nonetheless, remains ongoing.