Royal couple set to take in the Big Apple next week

They will be in the city for three days.

The United Kingdom’s most famous couple is set to take in the sights and sounds of the Big Apple starting Sunday.

Prince William and Kate Middleton, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, will be in the city for a three-day trip, during which they plan to visit several key spots and take part in charitable activities.

On Sunday, the couple will attend a private engagement on behalf of the American Friends of The Royal Foundation.

They will stay at the Carlyle hotel on the Upper East Side, which was one of Princess Diana’s favorite New York locales, according to the hotel’s website.

While the Duke attends a conference in Washington, D.C., on Monday, the Duchess will visit the Northside Center for Child Development in Harlem with first lady Chirlane McCray.

Later Monday night, the Duke and Duchess are set to watch the Nets take on the Cavaliers at the Barclays Center.

They will also attend a conference that honors the collaboration between the U.S. and U.K. when it comes to tech, and visit inner city youth organizations, according to the royal family’s website.