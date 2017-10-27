Superstorm Sandy pummeled New York City on Oct. 29, 2012, causing flooding and fires, and instantly leaving thousands of New Yorkers without shelter or power.

The storm is blamed for 43 deaths. The transit system was crippled and gas rationing went into effect several days after the storm. Sandy's effects are still felt in the hardest-hit areas, including parts of Queens and Staten Island, as families still work to rebuild their homes.

These photos give a brief -- but painful -- look back at the days immediately following Sandy.

The facade of a Chelsea apartment building collapsed on Oct. 29, 2012, as superstorm Sandy pounded the city. (Credit: Getty Images / Allison Joyce)
A car submerges in flood waters in the Financial District on Oct. 29, 2012. (Credit: Getty Images / Andrew Burton)
The South Ferry Station flooded during superstorm Sandy on Oct. 30, 2012. (Credit: MTA)

A Virgin Mary statue is all that remains on Oct. 30, 2012, of a home in Breezy Point, Queens, that was destroyed by superstorm Sandy. (Credit: Getty Images / Spencer Platt)
A home in Breezy Point, Queens, on Oct. 30, 2012, that was damaged by a fire during superstorm Sandy. (Credit: Getty Images / Spencer Platt)
Fires continue to burn in the rubble in the Rockaways on Oct. 30, 2012. (Credit: Getty Images / Spencer Platt)
Residents on Oct. 30, 2012, survey many of the homes and businesses destroyed in the Rockaways during superstorm Sandy. (Credit: Getty Images / Spencer Platt)
A person on Oct. 30, 2012, surveys some of the Rockaway homes and businesses destroyed during superstorm Sandy. (Credit: Getty Images / Spencer Platt)

A statue of a firefighter stands in front of a home destroyed by fire in the Rockaways during superstorm Sandy on Oct. 30, 2012. (Credit: Getty Images / Spencer Platt)
Workers on Oct. 30, 2012, secure an area around Tony's Pier Restaurant after fire destroyed the City Island, Bronx, business. (Credit: Getty Images / Don Emmert)
Brooklyn Battery Tunnel flooded with several feet of water on Oct. 30, 2012. (Credit: Getty Images / Allison Joyce)
Cars submerged in the flood waters in the Financial District on Oct. 30, 2012. (Credit: Getty Images / Andrew Burton)
Homes and a vehicle in the Rockaways, on Oct. 31, 2012, that were destroyed by fire during superstorm Sandy. (Credit: Getty Images / Spencer Platt)

A firefighter on Oct. 31, 2012, amid the homes and vehicles ruined by fire during superstorm Sandy. (Credit: Getty Images / Spencer Platt)
A car crushed by debris in the Rockaways after superstorm Sandy hit the city on Oct. 29, 2012. (Credit: Getty Images / Spencer Platt)
A destroyed hot tub sits on top of debris in Ocean Breeze, Staten Island, on Nov. 1, 2012. (Credit: Getty Images / John Moore)
People gather at a phone-charging station on Avenue C in the East Village on Nov. 1, 2012. (Credit: Getty Images / Stan Honda)
A woman on Nov. 2, 2012, surveys some homes in the Rockaways that were destroyed by superstorm Sandy. (Credit: Getty Images / Spencer Platt)
Destroyed cars strewn about near the damaged Rockaway boardwalk on Nov. 2, 2012. (Credit: Getty Images / Spencer Platt)
Destroyed furniture from homes is stacked at the edge of a street in the Rockaways on Nov. 2, 2012. (Credit: Getty Images / Spencer Platt)
A long line of people waiting for gasoline in Staten Island on Nov. 2, 2012. (Credit: Getty Images / John Moore)
A dump truck empties trash collected from superstorm Sandy-damaged homes on Nov. 3, 2012, in Midland Beach, Staten Island. (Credit: Getty Images / Andrew Burton)
A home on Kissam Avenue in the Oakwood Beach neighborhood of Staten Island, on Nov. 6, 2012, that was destroyed by superstorm Sandy. (Credit: Getty Images / Paul J. Richards)
A line around a block of people waiting for gasoline in the Rockaways on Nov. 8, 2012. (Credit: Getty Images / Mario Tama)
Snow covers a Virgin Mary statue amid the rubble of burned homes in Breezy Point, Queens, on Nov. 8, 2012. (Credit: Getty Images / Mario Tama)