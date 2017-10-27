Superstorm Sandy pummeled New York City on Oct. 29, 2012, causing flooding and fires, and instantly leaving thousands of New Yorkers without shelter or power.

The storm is blamed for 43 deaths. The transit system was crippled and gas rationing went into effect several days after the storm. Sandy's effects are still felt in the hardest-hit areas, including parts of Queens and Staten Island, as families still work to rebuild their homes.

These photos give a brief -- but painful -- look back at the days immediately following Sandy.