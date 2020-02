The suspect is in his 20 and wore a gray hoodie, the NYPD said.

A man in a wheelchair robbed an Astoria bank on Monday afternoon and is still at large, the NYPD said.

The NYPD said the suspect passed a note demanding cash at Santander Bank at 37-10 Broadway. The suspect received $1,212 in cash and then fled westbound in the wheelchair on Broadway, the NYPD said.

The suspect is in his 20s and wore a gray hoodie, the NYPD said. No arrests have been made.