Sarah Silverman at DNC chides Sanders supporters: ‘You’re being ridiculous’

Straight-talking comedian Sarah Silverman got real with her fellow — or former fellow — Bernie Sanders supporters Monday night when she scolded them from the stage of the Democratic National Convention.

Silverman and Sen. Al Franken were introducing Paul Simon ahead of his performance when she took the reportedly unscripted opportunity to speak to the “Bernie or bust” movement.

“Hillary heard the passion of the people, the people behind Bernie and brought those passions into the party’s platform, and that, that is the process of democracy at its very best, and it’s very cool to see,” Silverman said. “Hillary is our Democratic nominee and I will proudly vote for her.”

Boos and jeers could be heard amid the chants of “Hillary! Hillary!” following Silverman’s comments.

“Can I just say to the ‘Bernie or bust people,’” the comedian continued. “You’re being ridiculous.”

Silverman said in an interview on CNN that the moment was not planned.

“No, it wasn’t scripted at all,” she told CNN’s Jake Tapper.

According to Silverman, she was being told to stretch their introduction of Paul Simon because the Democrats were ahead of schedule.

Silverman had once been an outspoken supporter of Sanders.

“I think most Sanders supporters are reasonable people who think, you know, Bernie and Hillary have so much in common. They have a lot of the same values,” she told CNN.