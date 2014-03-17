Savannah Guthrie: I’m married and pregnant!

Savannah Guthrie, co-anchor of NBC’s “Today” show, kicked off the week with some big news of her own, revealing on air Monday that she had wed longtime fiance Michael Feldman over the weekend.

Guthrie, 42, also announced she’s four months pregnant with the couple’s first child.

“We set the wedding date, I bought my dress, and then I found out,” she said. “So I’ve been doing a little praying that I would fit in it, and it all worked out.”

“I feel great, and actually I’m so happy to tell the world,” Guthrie added. “Because I can’t suck in this gut any more.”

Guthrie posted a picture online of the newlyweds heading down the aisle after tying the knot, with the caption, “We did!”

Guthrie and Feldman, 45, a media consultant, got engaged last May after four years of dating.

Among the guests at the celebration outside of Tuscon, Ariz., were Guthrie’s “Today” colleagues Matt Lauer, Al Roker, Hoda Kotb and Willie Geist.