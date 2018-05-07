ALBANY – Four women are accusing state Attorney General Eric Schneiderman of physically assaulting them, The New Yorker magazine reported Monday. Later in the day, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo urged Schneiderman to resign.

The magazine said the accusers, who all had romantic relationships with the Democrat — a vocal supporter of the #MeToo anti-sexual harassment campaign — “repeatedly hit them, often after drinking, frequently in bed and never with their consent.”

In a statement to Newsday, Schneiderman denied the allegations, saying: “In the privacy of intimate relationships, I have engaged in role-playing and other consensual sexual activity. I have not assaulted anyone. I have never engaged in nonconsensual sex, which is a line I would not cross.”

Cuomo, a fellow Democrat, said he would ask for an immediate investigation after designating an “appropriate district attorney.”

As news of the allegations spread, more officials called for Schneiderman’s immediate resignation — including U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, a leader of the #MeToo movement who was a driving force behind the resignation of U.S. Sen. Al Franken following sexual harassment complaints.

Gillibrand called the allegations against Schneiderman “abhorrent” and said he “should not continue to serve as attorney general,” adding, “There should be a full and immediate investigation into these credible allegations.”

Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-Shirley) also called for Schneiderman to resign.

An NYPD spokesman said the department has “no complaints on file” against Schneiderman, adding if it receives any complaints the NYPD will “investigate them thoroughly.”

Two of the women, identified as Michelle Manning Barish and Tanya Selvaratnam, said they went on the record with the New Yorker because they wanted to protect other women. They categorized the behavior as “assault” and said they sought medical attention after being slapped and choked. They accused Schneiderman of threatening to kill them if they broke up with him.

Two other women talked to The New Yorker but asked to remain anonymous because they said they feared reprisals.

All of the women told the magazine the violence wasn’t consensual.

Selvaratnam said in the article: “This wasn’t sexual playacting. This was abusive, demeaning, threatening behavior.”

She added they “could rarely have sex without him beating me.”

In a Facebook message after the story was published, Barish wrote: “After the most difficult month of my life I spoke up. For my daughter and for all women. I could not remain silent and encourage other women to be brave for me.” Regarding the New Yorker story, she added: “It is all true. Except for the words of one man.”

The magazine said Barish shared medical records that showed she was treated for a severe ear injury — the doctor removed “dried, bloody crust” from her ear. She said she lied about the cause of the injury to the doctor because she was “protecting Eric.”

Schneiderman has been a rising star in the Democrat Party and a favorite among progressives for his frequent fights with President Donald Trump. He had been vocal about the #MeToo movement and praised the “brave women and men who spoke up about what they had endured at the hands of powerful men.”

In February, Schneiderman announced he was filing a civil rights lawsuit against Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein for alleged sexual assault. And earlier this month, Schneiderman, at Cuomo’s direction opened an investigation into how Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. handled past complaints against Weinstein.

Schneiderman’s ex-wife called the allegations “impossible to believe.” Jennifer Cunningham, a prominent lobbyist who had a daughter with Schneiderman, said: “I have known Eric for nearly 35 years as a husband, father and friend. These allegation are completely inconsistent with the man I know, who has always been someone of the highest character, outstanding values and a loving father. I find it impossible to believe these allegations are true.”

Manny Alicandro, a Republican running for attorney general, also called for Schneiderman’s immediate resignation.

“If these allegations are true,” Alicandro said, “Schneiderman is a monster and the only taxpayer-funded accommodations he deserves is in a correctional facility.”